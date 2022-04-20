Elli AvrRam: Want to be a versatile actress

New Delhi: Elli AvrRam says she wants to be a versatile actress who is able to portray just about any role.

The Swedish-Greek origin actress was lauded for her her role in "Malang" last year, and is currently seen with superstar Aamir Khan in the song number "Har Funn Maula" that the two actors shot for the upcoming film "Koi Jaane Na".

On what would she like to be referred to as -- a dancer or an actor -- Elli told IANS: "I'm an actress. An actor for me is not only supposed to know how to deliver dialogues. An actor should have many skills, only then is he/she a great actor. In my case it's only a plus point that I'm great in dancing. Tomorrow I might show my other talents, for example I'm a previous figure skater, or I train mix martial arts, now that does not take away from the fact that I'm an actress."

She added: "I want to be a versatile actress who will be able to portray any role, which means whatever skills is required for that role, I will learn it and perform it as an actress. This is the reason why I wanted to become an actress."

"Har Funn Maula" is a fusion of Broadway and Jazz, and is meant to be a highlight in the film, which is scheduled to release on April 2.

Aamir features in the song for the film directed by his friend Amin Hajee, best known for his role of Baagha the mute drummer in "Lagaan". "Koi Jaane Na" stars Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor.

--IANS