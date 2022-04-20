Elli AvrRam on being stereotyped: Never did I fear it

Mumbai: Actress Elli AvrRam says that she has never feared being stereotyped in the film industry, although people often tell her to beware of this aspect.

"Never did I fear it from my heart because in my heart I know my passion, my talent and what I have to offer to this world of art, and it's got no limits," she told IANS.

The actress says she refuses a project only if she doesn't feel connected to it.



"I've refused many songs because I follow one simple rule -- if it makes my heart smile of excitement, I'll do it. If not, then I won't be able to give justice to the song or project because I can't do anything half-heartedly and it's not fair to the filmmakers either," she says.

Elli's last Bollywood outing was last year's "Malang". Earlier this year she was seen in the dance number "Har funn maula" with Aamir Khan in the film "Koi Jaane Na".

—IANS