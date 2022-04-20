Elli AvrRam ends up dancing with the mop instead cleaning

Mumbai: Actress Elli AvrRam diligently took to housecleaning but couldn''t finish the chore because she ended up dancing with the mop instead!

In an TikTok video she has shared, Elli is seen holding a mop and dancing.

"When you''re supposed to be cleaning...but end up DANCING instead #storyofmylife #cleaning #dancing #life#at #home #elliavrram #yourstruly," she captioned the image.

Recently, Elli AvrRam''s has posted a quirky video on social media highlighting her love for "paani puris".

On the work front, Elli was last seen in "Malang". The film directed by Mohit Suri stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

--IANS