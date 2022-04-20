Elli AvrRam catwalks in style in new video

Mumbai: Actress Elli AvrRams new video is all about hair flips and catwalk.

Elli took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dressed in an olive coloured short skirt and a silver crop top.

In the video she is seen catwalking and opening her tied-up hair then flipping it in style.

She captioned it: "When the phone rings and It says Rahul... Me: ...... #elliavrram #yourstruly #lovestory."

She had earlier shared a video of her twerking, dressed in a red and white striped pants, crop jacket and black crop top.

"How I Shake OFF Negativity," she wrote.

Elli keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her dance moves with her regular updates on social media.

On Wednesday, Elli had a sharp retort for a netizen who suggested that she should get married and settle down.

The Swedish-Greek actress was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri''s multistarrer "Malang" and will reportedly next be seen in "RoohiAfza".

--IANS