Elizabeth Hurley Keeps Her Body Toned By Doing Manual Labour

London: Actress Elizabeth Hurley relies on manual labour to keep body her fit and healthy even after 50.

The "Permanent Midnight" actress is known for showing off her svelte figure in bikini photographs online, but she says her toned body has nothing to do with hitting the gym and is instead the result of performing all kinds of chores inside and outside the house, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"To be honest, I don't do any exercise, per se, but I'm extremely active, because for me, I've always found when you look around, the best bodies are on manual labourers," Hurley said on the US breakfast show "Good Morning America".

"I use a chainsaw, I use a hedge trimmer," the 54-year-old said.

"You burn a ton of calories, and you're using everything (every muscle in your body), and you've cut the hedge, so I recommend people just being more active: run up the stairs a lot, never take the elevator," she added.

–IANS