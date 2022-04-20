Eliud Kipchoge signed as Kenya's tourism ambassador

Nairobi: The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has said that it has signed world marathon record holder and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge as magical Kenya destination ambassador.

KTB's CEO Betty Radier said on Wednesday that the engagement, commencing in July, will see Kipchoge promote the east African nation as a preferred tourism destination locally, regionally and internationally through various campaigns, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Kenya is well known as the home of champions hence sports form part of our strategy to popularise the country's tourism offerings," Radier said in a statement.

Kipchoge has won 12 of 13 marathons he has participated in. He is the world record holder with a time of 2:01:39, and the first man to run a sub-two-hour marathon in the special event dubbed INEOS Challenge in Vienna, Austria.

Speaking on his appointment, Kipchoge urged local and foreign visitors to explore and experience what the country has to offer.

"Being Kenyan is a very beautiful thing. I am passionate and love my country dearly, and it is an honor to be working with KTB on projects geared towards propelling Kenya as a preferred tourist destination globally. Kenya has a lot to offer," he said.

Kenya is home to 60 national parks and reserves, a broad offering of cultural and historic attractions, and over 500km of sunny coastline. It has seen the tourism sector rise to the second-largest foreign exchange earner in the country.

— IANS