Elisabeth Moss not afraid to put up a fight

Los Angeles: Actress Elisabeth Moss feels she has a strong personality and says she is good at "fighting back".

In an interview with OK! Magazine, the 37-year-old actress shared that she is thankful, her parents always taught her to believe in herself, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I was raised to believe in myself. I was raised to believe that I should have a voice and that I have a place. I was raised to believe that my voice is as important and relevant as anyone else''s."

In a way, I suppose I''m good at fighting back if I need to. I think you always find strength physically and mentally when you need it," she added.

Asked what she is scared of, she said: "Speaking publicly, especially at big events. Silence frightens me too. I''m a city girl, so I''m not used to silence. I would be terrified if you put me in a country home by myself, surrounded by woods and silence. And water, I''m afraid of deep water."

"Also, something you can''t see - an invisible presence or an invisible threat is terrifying because you''re just powerless. I could go on and on," she said.

One thing that doesn''t scare Moss is horror films.

She said, "I have a very high tolerance for dark material and am not easily frightened. I love horror. I love scary movies. I always have, ever since I was little. When I was 11 or 12, me and my friends from ballet school used to have sleepovers. We would watch all the scary movies - ''It'', ''Poltergeist'', ''Halloween'', ''Nightmare on Elm Street'' and ''The Shining''. I guess I''ve never been too afraid to watch them."

--IANS