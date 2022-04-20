Eliminating terror crucial for Pak's economic survival: Sharif

Lahore:Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today said Pakistan will win the war against terror at any cost, linking it to the country's "economic survival", and vowed to overcome the energy crisis. "All institutions of the country are united against war on terror. We will win this war at any cost as it is the matter of our economic survival. It is also the matter of survival of our future generations. This war is the war of the whole nation," Sharif said, addressing a passing out parade of the Counter-Terrorism Force of Punjab Police here. Sharif said the school children killed in the December 16 Taliban attack at an army school in Peshawar had strengthened the government's resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country. "We will rid the menace of terrorism from our soil. The schoolchildren of Peshawar had strengthened our resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country by sacrificing their lives. We will not rest till we win this war against terrorists, the Prime Minister said," the Prime Minister said. "To eliminate terrorism requires time but what matters more is a strong resolve and we - the political leadership and the armed forces - have this," he said at the ceremony which was also attended by Army Chief Gen Raheel Sharif. The Prime Minister also promised that there would be no loadshedding and shortage of gas in the country when his government would complete its tenure in 2018. "We will overcome energy crisis during the tenure of our government. Pakistan will be back on the road of economic progress during our tenure," he said. Sharif also announced reduction in prices of petroleum products effective from tomorrow. Petrol price has been reduced by Rs 7.99 per litre whereas the price of high-octane has been cut down by Rs 11.82 per litre. Price of kerosene oil has been slashed by Rs 10.48, high- speed diesel Rs 5.62 and light diesel has been reduced by Rs 9.56 per litre. He further said that media created hype over petrol shortage that burdened the crisis. The price of High Speed Diesel (HSD), has been slashed by Rs 5.62 per litre bringing its price down to Rs 80.61 per litre from Rs 86.23 per litre. Sharif said, "The government is bearing the loss but is committed to providing relief to the masses. Other countries have not passed on the relief to their people after the petroleum priced slashed in the international market." PTI