Eleven PU Scientists among the Top of World Rankings

Chandigarh (The Hawk) It is quite exemplary that as many as 11 scientists from the Panjab University, Chandigarh,have adorned the most coveted list of "WORLD RANKING OF TOP 2% SCIENTISTS" among Indian subcontinent.

The subject-wise analysis was meticulously conducted by a team of scientists at the Stanford University, USA, led by Dr John P. A. Ioannidis. The database has just been published in one of the highly rated journals PLOS Biologyon 16th October, 2020 (https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3000918). The Stanford University scientists have created a database of over 100,000 top-scientists of the world on the basis of standardized citation indicators such as information on citations, H-index, co-authorship and a composite indicator.

All of these scientists were classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. For analyses of the citations and the composite indicators, SCOPUS data provided by Elsevier was used with data freeze as on May 6, 2020.Subject-wise ranking of top 2% scientists from India (All fields) is available at: http://shorturl.at/bdix8. The database shows the rank of the scientists according to their composite citation index within their subfield discipline (with and without self-citations) and the total number of authors within the subfield discipline. The databases and codes are freely available in Mendeley (https://dx.doi.org/10.17632/btchxktzyw; http://shorturl.at/qHIJ4).

The scientists of Panjab University, who made it to this coveted list of top scientists of the world include the following, with respect to University department and discipline:

University of Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (Field of Pharmacology & Pharmacy):

Professor (Emeritus) S.K. Kulkarni (Field of Pharmacology)

Professor V.R. Sinha (Field of Pharmaceutics)

Professor Bhupinder Singh Bhoop (Field of Pharmaceutics)

Professor Kanwaljit Chopra (Field of Pharmacology)

Professor Indu Pal Kaur (Field of Pharmaceutics)

Department of Physics:

Professor (Emeritus) SatyaPrakash (Field of Materials)

Professor (Emeritus) M.M. Aggarwal (Field of Nuclear & Particle Physics)

Department of Botany

(Plant Biology and Botany):

Professor Harminder Pal Singh (Field of Plant Biology and Botany)

Professor Harsh Nayyar (Field of Plant Biology and Botany)

Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology

Professor Sushil Kumar Kansal (Field of Materials)

Department of Anthropology

Dr.Kewal Krishan (Field of Legal and Forensic Medicine)

Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor expressed his felicitations for the scientists for bringing laurels to PU. It is indeed an inimitable feat by the Panjab University to be provided wide coverage all across. Prof V K Sinha, Dean Research extended his heartiest congratulations to all for their commendable work which got due recognition through this study.