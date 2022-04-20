Eleven killed in Mexico bar shooting

Mexico: Eleven people, including four women, were killed early Sunday morning after gunmen opened fire in a bar in Mexico's central state of Guanajuato, the local prosecutor's office said.

The attack on the bar in the town of Jaral del Progreso left seven men and four women dead, and another woman seriously injured, Xinhua reported, citing the prosecutor's office statement.

According to the local media reports, eyewitnesses reported that the attackers arrived in several vehicles and began shooting at customers and employees.

Guanajuato, traditionally an agricultural and industrial town, has been ravaged by drug violence.

More than 1,900 homicides were registered between January and May of this year, more than in other Mexican towns affected by organised crime, according to government figures.

Guanajuato authorities have previously blamed the violence on two criminal rings competing to dominate drug sales and fuel theft.

Clashes have intensified since authorities last month arrested Jose Antonio Yepez, alias "El Marro," the alleged leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima drug cartel.

—UNI