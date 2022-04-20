Eleven killed, 4 injured in Colombia's coal mine explosion

Mexico City: A methane explosion at a coal mine in the central Colombian department of Cundinamarca damaged three nearby mines and caused the collapse of one of them, resulting in 11 deaths.

According to the Colombian El Tiempo newspaper, citing the head of the local risk management department, four miners were injured. The bodies were retrieved by the Technical Investigation Corps' agents, the media outlet added.

According to the preliminary investigation, the incident was caused by an explosion of methane and coal dust.

Search and rescue operations are underway.

UNI