Eleven dead as US 'duck boat' capsizes

New York: At least 11 people have died after an amphibious "duck boat" carrying tourists sank in stormy weather in the US state of Missouri, police say.

The vessel was carrying about 30 people on Table Rock Lake, a popular tourist attraction near the town of Branson, when it capsized, local media say.

Divers have been searching the lake for about five others who are missing, a BBC News report said.

Seven people were taken to hospital, one of whom was seriously injured, police said.

Emergency crews said they responded to the incident shortly after 19:00 (00:00 GMT) on Thursday.

It happened as a line of powerful thunderstorms rolled through the American Midwest, prompting a weather warning.

Video footage shot by a witness on shore showed two duck boats struggling through choppy waters and spray.

One of the boats made it to shore but the other was driven back by the wind and gradually swamped.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said one of his deputies was on board at the time and had helped to rescue some of the passengers.

Local media said that some of those on board were children.

Amphibious vehicles are popular with tourists but have been involved in a number of fatal accidents.