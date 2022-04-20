Eleven Colombian troops dismissed for killing civilian

Bogota: The Colombian Inspector General`s Office dismissed and banned 11 marines, who "arbitrarily" executed a civilian whom they falsely claimed was a guerrilla, from military service for a decade. The office in a communique said that the soldiers` deeds were "very serious", adding that it ruled as it did because the men could not prove that the murdered civilian was really a rebel, as they maintained, a situation that constitutes a "serious violation of international humanitarian law." "The defence did not manage to prove that the victim was directly participating in the hostilities ...of the conflict the country is experiencing," said the communique, which did not specify when the killing occurred. The soldiers may appeal against the ruling. IANS