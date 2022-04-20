Elephants Attack Forest Check Post. Forest Personnel Flee To Save Lives

Ramnagar: As if attacking vehicles was not enough, a herd of elephants choose to attack the forest department's check post this time. Forest personnel sitting inside the check post had to run for their dear lives. Bursting crackers by the villagers frightened the heard somewhat, and they finally ran away into the forest of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Adjoining Ramnagar is the Mohan check post of the Almora Forest Division. Near this check post a herd of elephants, about 17 of them were returning after having water in the Kosi river, but due to heavy traffic on the road, they were unable to cross the road. The angered elephants attacked the check post of the Almora forest division. The forest personnel sitting in the check post had to flee to save their lives. The herd broke the wall of the post and created quiet a commotion. The elephants remained at this place for over an hour and it was only after the nearby villagers reached the spot and burst crackers and created noise, that the elephants moved away. It also believed that the elephants may have been attracted to the smell of food that was being prepared inside the post. The ranger of the Mohaan area said that information about the attack is being gathered. A loss of approximately Rs. 1 Lakh is estimated.