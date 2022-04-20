    Menu
    States & UTs

    Elephant Electrocuted By High-Tension Line

    April20/ 2022


    Ramnagar: In a shocking incident, an elephant was electrocuted by a high-power electric line in Ramnagar area of Uttarakhand. The incident happened as the herd of elephants was crossing the road in the forest. The wildlife authorities said that they are looking into the matter. From the past several years, many elephants have got electrocuted by electric lines.

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in