Elephant Chases Away Tourist Jeep

    April20/ 2022


    Ramngar: In a dramatic incident captured on camera, an elephant could be seen chasing away a tourist jeep in Jim Corbett National Park of Uttarakhand's Ramnagar. In the captured video, a herd could be seen crossing the road when one of them starts to chase away the jeep which was standing nearby.

