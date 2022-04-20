Ramngar: In a dramatic incident captured on camera, an elephant could be seen chasing away a tourist jeep in Jim Corbett National Park of Uttarakhand's Ramnagar. In the captured video, a herd could be seen crossing the road when one of them starts to chase away the jeep which was standing nearby.
Elephant Chases Away Tourist Jeep
April20/ 2022
