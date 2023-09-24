Elephant calf rescued from drain in Assam’s Sonitpur

Sonitpur (Assam): A baby elephant was rescued from a drain after an arduous operation by forest department officials at a tea garden near Rongapara in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday.

The forest officials with the help of locals rescued the calf.

According to the reports, locals of the Dhendai tea estate on Sunday spotted the baby elephant in a drain and immediately informed local forest staff.

Later, forest officials rescued the baby elephant from the area with the help of locals.

Raju Saikia, Forest Range Officer of Amaribari in Sonitpur district said that after rescuing the baby elephant they tried to reunite the elephant calf with his mother, but they failed.

"After receiving the information about the baby elephant, we rushed to the area and rescued the calf. We had tried to reunite him with his mother, but we failed and contacted the officials of the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation And Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga. We have now taken the baby elephant in our office. We will send the calf to CWRC, Kaziranga for treatment," Raju Saikia said.

