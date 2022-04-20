Electronics And Information Technology In The Union Budget 2022

The Government of India is organizing a series of webinars across various sectors to facilitate the efficient implementation of announcements made by the finance minister under Union Budget 2022. The webinar series is bringing experts from the public and private sectors, academia, and industry, on a single platform, to ideate on implementation strategies across sectors.The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) along with several scientific ministries and departments of the Government of India will organize a webinar titled “Technology-enabled development” on March 2, 2022. The webinar will start with the Prime Minister addressing the plenary 1 / inaugural session. The second part of the webinar will have four thematic breakaway sessions. These thematic sessions will be led, one each, by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), and Department of Science and Technology (DST).As a part of the thematic breakaway session on ‘Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Development’, the two panel discussions will be organised by MeitY on the following topics:Energizing Start-ups and Deep Tech with Data & Artificial IntelligenceMaking India Global Hub for Data Centre and CloudEach topic will cover the discussion in length on following aspects:Prominent initiativesPotential for job creation/boosting employabilityTechnological self-reliancePlan for achieving the vision of Amrut Kaal - India @2047Suggested course of action, while reducing the compliance burdenThe third part of the webinar will have the Secretaries and Ministers of the above Departments discussing action points from the breakaway sessions and charting the way ahead towards implementation. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Electronics and Information Technology and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (I/C) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (I/C) for Earth Sciences and Minister of State for Prime Mister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy & Space will also grace the occasion. The sessions will have participants from Central Ministries / Departments, State Governments, industry, industry associations, start-ups, and academia. The details of the event can be seen at https://events.negd.in/. 