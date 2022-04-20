Electricity Staff To Decide Strike Date In Protest Against Privatisation

Lucknow: The electrical engineers are likely to decide on the strike against the Electrification (amendment) bill 2018, to be brought in the winter session of the Parliament and the proposal of privatisation at a regional conference to be held here on Tuesday. The provincial convention of electrical workers will be held here in the cane institute's auditorium on Tuesday. At a meeting organised by the Confederation Committee on Monday, it was decided that in the wake of the central government's approach to pass the Electricity (Amendment) bill for the privatisation of electricity in the Winter Session of Parliament, all the power workers and engineers across the country, along with the power workers and engineers of Uttar Pradesh, will go on a strike on the same day, without furnishing any notice. The Committee has decided that in the conference of November 27, six major demands will be presented. Re-organisation of UP State Electricity Corporation Corporation Limited by the integration of power corporations into demands, withdrawal of electrification (amendment) bill 2018, cancellation of privatisation of Agra franchisee and Greater Noida electricity, renewal of thermal power plants in government sector, upgradation and cancellation of policy related to purchasing of electricity from private houses, immediate solution through the bilateral talks of salary discrepancies of the power workers, implementation of the old pension system for all recruits after 2000 and regular recruitment of vacant posts of all categories were among the major demands put. UNI