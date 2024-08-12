Electricity prices in Pakistan surged 14 times from July 2023 till August 2024

From July 2023 to August 2024, 14 price adjustments have increased costs by over Rs 455 billion, with the highest hike of Rs 7.06 per unit in March 2024.

Islamabad: The electricity prices in Pakistan have surged for the 14th time in the last year, increasing the burden on Pakistani citizens, reported ARY News.

According to the details, 14 adjustments have been made from July 2023 to August 2024, resulting in an additional cost of over Rs 455 billion to consumers.

These adjustments have led to a significant increase in power prices, with the highest increase of Rs 7.06 per unit in March 2024.

The constant changes in electricity prices have made it challenging for the citizens to manage their expenses, as reported by ARY News.

People have urged the Pakistan government to review the fuel adjustment mechanism to provide relief to the public.

Earlier, following the continuous hike in the power tariff, a man killed his brother over an electricity bill dispute in Gujranwala.

The two brothers lived with their elderly mother and had a dispute over the payment of the electricity bill, which had exceeded Rs 30,000.

Later, the argument escalated, resulting in one brother stabbing the other with a sharp-edged knife, ARY News reported.

Recently last week, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced an increase in electricity tariff by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2.56 per unit in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

This increase adds to the financial strain that the consumers are already grappling with increasing energy costs.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, K-Electric announced that electricity consumers in Pakistan's Karachi are set to get an inflated electricity bill in August, ARY News reported.

The notification said the bills would include three-month adjustments, causing customers to pay up to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 3.22 per unit.

—ANI