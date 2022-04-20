Electricity Engineers Demand Principal Secy, CMD Posts

Lucknow: Welcoming the Police Commissionerate system implemented in two cities of Uttar Pradesh, the electricity engineers have demanded the integration of electricity corporations and to give the posts of Principal Secretary and CMD to experienced engineers.

All India Power Engineers' Federation Chairman Shailendra Dubey on Tuesday said that the implementation of Police Commissionerate system is a reflection of the strong political will of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The initiative to give due importance to the knowledgeable professional services of the subject out of government services is indeed a welcome step.

In this sequence, meaningful initiatives should be taken to deploy qualified and experienced engineers on the posts of CMD and Principal Secretary in all engineering departments, including energy.

He said that 20 years back, several corporations were formed by dissolution of the UP State Electricity Council in the name of losses which has been completely unsuccessful.

Hence, there is a need to integrate the corporations by reviewing the 20 years of the dissolution of the Electricity Council, he said.

He added that when the dissolution had been done in 2000, the annual loss of the Electricity Council was only Rs 77 crore which has increased to 85,000 crore rupees in 20 years.

Mr Dubey said that the companies of distribution, production and transmission have been separated after the dissolution, as a result of which the production and transmission companies have to pay an income tax of billions of rupees on the profits.

Hence, the distribution companies have to bear the loss and the common consumer has to bear the burnt of it all by paying the increased tariff.

If the companies are integrated, there will be huge saving in administrative expenses and the losses of the integrated companies will also be reduced considerably. UNI