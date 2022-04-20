Electricity Connection Of Resort Owned By Azam Khan's Kin Cut Off

Rampur: The local administration cut off electricity connection of a resort owned by SP leader Azam Khan's kin here following complaints of illegal electricity and tubewell connections.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Prakash Tiwari and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Rajeev Ranjan raided the premises. Tiwari said that the raid was conducted after District Magistrate received a complaint in the connection. He confirmed that power theft was detected during the raid.

Besides, officials also investigated, whether farmers were getting water from tubewell in the resort.

A total of 80 cases have been registered against Khan, Lok Sabha MP from Rampur in which most cases concern land encroachment by Jauhar University. Khan is the Vice Chancellor of the Varsity.