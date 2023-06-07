Electric Mobility Is The Future: Anjali Rattan

Haridwar (The Hawk): Businesses across the globe are focusing on sustainability and engaged in devising eco-friendly solutions; car and two-wheeler vehicle manufacturing companies are looking to expand electric mobility. To this end, many manufacturers are looking to expand their operations to reduce carbon emissions and foster cleaner transportation solutions. For example, RattanIndia's Revolt Motors, the country's largest electric motorcycle company, has announced the simultaneous inauguration of 11 new dealerships nationwide, including one in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The expansion symbolises a significant milestone for the company and highlights its commitment to providing sustainable transportation solutions on a national scale.

According to Ms. Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited - the parent entity of Revolt Motors, "This expansion reflects our vision of making sustainable transportation accessible to a wider audience. We believe that electric mobility is the future, and through our innovative motorcycles and robust dealership network, we aim to revolutionize the way people commute in India."