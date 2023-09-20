Electric buses can give us a future where planet will be livable: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti

New Delhi: Eric Garcetti, the United States' ambassador to India, made these claims about electric buses on Wednesday.

To go to this session on "accelerating deployment of electric buses in India," the ambassador took an electric bus from India.

Riding an Indian electric transport was a thrilling experience for me. We all know that electric buses will revolutionise transportation. They are less noisy and produce less pollution than conventional methods, and they aid in lowering our carbon footprint to ensure a sustainable future.—Inputs from Agencies