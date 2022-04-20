Elections Should Not Affect The Budget Session: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to all political parties to extend their full cooperation in the smooth functioning of this Budget Session, and said that this session should not be hampered by the impending assembly elections.

Addressing the media at Parliament before the start of the Budget Session, the Prime Minister said that the budget session is important for the nation as after two years of the pandemic, all will have to work together to make the life of common man easier.

“The budget session sketches the one year expenditure of the government which is important as it prepares the roadmap of development of the nation and its people, therefore the good and detailed discussion will pave the way for the nation’s economic growth to newer heights,” PM Modi said.

“I hope all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with an open mind and help take the country on the path to development,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM also said that the world in the pandemic is looking towards India with hopes, as in the last two years the government extended help to several nations on humanitarian grounds. “Our vaccines proved to be a lifeline for thousands of people around the world,” he said.

—IANS