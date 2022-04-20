Elections might happen in Bihar again in 2021, says Tejashwi

Patna: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, during a review meeting held on Monday to analyse the reasons behind defeat in the recently held Assembly elections, said that elections might happen in Bihar again in 2021, so we should be ready for it.

Dubbing the BJP-JD(U) alliance temporary, he said, "This alliance can break anytime and elections might happen, so we have to be ready for the situation."

Talking to media after the meeting, Yadav said, "All the sections voted for us. In some seats, we lost because of the enemies within. Some people cheated for their personal benefit and didn't see the party interest. You can fight the enemy outside the party but not those who are in the party. So, we should be prepared for the next fight and stay united."

He also hinted at a change in the party's age-old tradition and said it is necessary now as it won't work well in time to come.

A RJD leader said that there was a discussion about the farmers' protest too in the meeting and it was said that all the party workers have to come out on the streets in support of the farmers.

All RJD MLAs, including state president Jagdanand Singh, the candidates who lost in the elections and senior party officials were present in the meeting.

According to sources, senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui citing the reasons behind the defeat said that another reason behind the defeast was that polling agents were not present on time at the polling stations.

Before this meeting, Tejashwi Yadav went to Ranchi to meet his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

—IANS