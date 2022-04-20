Election To One RS Seat From U'khand To Be Held On March 23

Dehradun: Election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttarakhand, which had fallen vacant in April, will be held on March 23, an official said here today.

The Election Commission has already announced that voting for 58 Rajya Sabha seat will be held on March 23 and the single vacant Uttarakhand seat will also be a part of this lot.

The election to the seat will be notified on March 5, the last date for filing nominations is March 12 followed by scrutiny on March 13, Chief Election Officer Saujanya said citing the schedule released by the Election Commission of India. March 15 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations and election to the seat will be held on March 23, if necessary, she said.

Counting will take place the same day in the evening, the official said.

The seat had fallen vacant on April 2 when Congress MP Mahendra Singh Mahra's tenure ended.

There are three Rajya Sabha seats in Uttarakhand all of which were held by the Congress. Apart from Mahra, the other two MPs from the state are Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar and Pradeep Tamta. PTI