Election Commission Cannot Publish Voters List In Urdu: S K Agarwal

Lucknow: Turning down the demand of publication of voters list in Urdu in civic elections, State Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh S K Agarwal said on Sunday that it's beyond the jurisdiction of Commission.

Mr Agarwal here said, 'Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Act and Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act clearly defines that voters list should be published in Devanagari script. The Commission cannot allow voters list to be published in any other language.'

Mr Agarwal said that some persons have given memorandum with such requests to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and SEC but the Commission has forwarded the letters to the state government. Only a state government can pass the law in this regard. The Commission has no objection in publishing voter lists in other languages if law permits for it, he pointed out.

Talking about discrepancies about faults in voter lists Mr Agarwal said that some names missing in voters lists does not reflect that the whole voter list was defective. He said that there was procedure of adding missing voter's names in the list after one week of the publication of the lists. Many names missing in published voter lists were added within one week, he said.

The State Election Commissioner said an extensive campaign was launched to list the voters who lived both in urban and rural areas. He said 94.3 lakh new names were added to the voters list while 80.9 lakh names were deducted.

Mr Agarwal accepted that at some places, distribution of voter slips was not satisfactory. He said that district magistrate Lucknow was informed about negligent distribution of voter slips but voters did not get the slips. UNI