Election challenge not over yet, says Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that his fight to challenge the results of the November 3 presidential polls is "not over," even as the formal certification of the election results in favour of President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled on Monday.

Trump said that even though the Supreme Court rejected a case brought by Texas against several swing states over their elections, he still has other challenges in play.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the last month''s US election was rigged.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid from Texas'' attorney general and backed by President Trump to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that went in favour of Biden.

"No, it's not over. We keep going. And we're going to continue to go forward," Trump told Fox and Friends in an interview when asked about the dismissal of the lawsuit filed by Texas and 17 others states seeking to overthrow the election results in four battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump claimed that he won Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia while noting that he has an ongoing case in Wisconsin.

"MOST CORRUPT ELECTION IN US HISTORY!" Trump said in an all caps tweet Sunday.

"How do states and politicians confirm an election where corruption and irregularities are documented throughout? A Swing State hustle!" the president said in another tweet.

Trump, a Republican, lost the November 3 presidential elections to Joe Biden, who is now the president-elect.

During the interview, he rued that his team did not get enough time in challenging the election results.

"They give us very little time. But we caught them, as you know, as fraudulent, dropping ballots, doing so many things, nobody can even believe it," he said.

He alleged that votes were cast in the name of dead people and that tens of thousands of ballots were illegally submitted. State officials and media have said that those allegations are unsubstantiated and there has been no evidence of mas level election fraud.

Responding to a question, Trump refused to comment on the inauguration of Biden. Trump has so far refused to concede the elections, even as he has directed officials to follow the transition process.

When asked about Monday's Electoral College vote, which is when the country officially elects the president, Trump recognised that he is under a time crunch. PTI