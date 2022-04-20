Elected Members Should Raise Masses' Problems, Govt Should Sort Out: Om Birla

Lucknow: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday called upon parliamentarians and legislators to raise the issues of common people so that democratic system could be strengthened and masses' issues sorted out.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day 7th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, conference here inside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mr Birla said, 'It is the duty of the government to hear elected members when they raise the issue of people and solve the matter." Mr Birla said that it is the duty of the Parliament and state legislatures to monitor the budget of the government and stressed on the importance of the Parliament committees. "The Parliament committees' role is very important for strengthening the democratic system as its members cut across political lines to express their views and give their independent version on any issue assigned to them," he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also stressed the need for any law or rule to curb the frequent interruption in Parliament and legislatures.

"The meeting of the presiding officers of the legislatures, who met in Dehradun recently, discussed the matter and very soon some recommendation is expected which can be adopted if supported by everyone," he stated. Mr Birla also stressed the need for maintaining decorum in the House proceedings and expressed concern on the use of unparliamentary words by the members." Such act should be prevented as it only earns bad name for the country and weakens our parliamentary system," he said. Describing in detail about the Indian democracy and its importance, he said increase in voting percentage since Independence shows that faith of the people in the democracy and Constitution was strengthening day by day. "India is the largest democracy in the world and its legislature also plays an important role in functioning of the government," he said. UNI