Elderly Woman Carried On Makeshift Stretcher To Hospital In Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: An elderly woman was carried on a makeshift stretcher by some youth on their shoulders to the medical centre in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Monday.

The woman identified as Sati Devi Bokti (70), was unable to walk due to swelling in her leg.

Chanchal Singh Chiral, Village Pradhan, Chauna said, "We carried an elderly woman on a makeshift stretcher to hospital in Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh. As the road connecting the village to the hospital has been blocked due to landslide and rain we had to carry her on our shoulders."

In another instance earlier on July 21, villagers carried a patient on a makeshift stretcher made of wooden logs in Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh to reach the hospital. —ANI