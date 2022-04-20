Elderly woman becomes Russia's first coronavirus fatality

Moscow: Russia on Thursday reported its first coronavirus fatality - an elderly woman at a hospital here.

Russia''s coronavirus monitoring centre confirmed the death of the 79-year-old woman, who had tested positive after being taken to hospital last Friday, the BBC reported.

The woman, who died of pneumonia in intensive care, had other severe health conditions, including type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease.

"The patient''s close contacts have been identified and put under medical observation. None of them has severe symptoms of the disease," the centre said.

Russia has identified 147 cases of coronavirus so far, with the majority in Moscow, as per national media.

President Vladimir Putin has asserted that the situation is "under control".

--IANS