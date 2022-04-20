Elderly Covid Patients Need To Be More Careful For Mucor Mycosis

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Covid patients who are between 40 to 60 years of age need to be more careful for mucor mycosis. Mucor mycosis is spreading rapidly in covid positive diabetes patients of this age. AIIMS Rishikesh has issued advisory about this.

The number of patients with angioinvasive fungal infection Mucor mycosis has been steadily increasing. Currently 118 patients of Mucor Mycosis have arrived in AIIMS Rishikesh till date. There are 66 male and 42 female patients among them. The first patient arrived at AIIMS on 30 April. According to medical history, all these 118 patients also have diabetes problem.

Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that most people between the ages of 40 to 60 years either suffer from diabetes or have a high probability of developing diabetes. If people of this age have consumed high amounts of steroid in case of covid, then the fungus of Mucor mycosis develops rapidly in such patients. He said that it is very important to keep covid patients of this age under control over their sugar.

Dr. Amit Tyagi, ENT Surgeon and Team Head of Mucor Mycosis Treatment stated that covid patient should not consume steroid without medical advice. It can so fatal in terms of fungal infection. Apart from this, the covid patient should have checked their sugar level daily till the next 6 weeks after recovery. If the sugar level increases, it is necessary to immediately consult a specialist doctor for better treatment. Dr. Tyagi also gave the following advice -

Prevention and Precautions

1- Do not consume steroid without medical advice.

2- covid patients should not go to dusty places.

3- Destroy the rotten things around you.

4- Do not do gardening work at all.

5- Do not go out of the house without mask.

6- Get sugar level checked daily.

Risk of fungus without taking steroid

Among patients with mucor mycosis admitted to AIIMS, there are more than 30 patients who did not consume steroid while being covid. Despite this, he is infected with Mucor fungus. About this, Dr. Tyagi cited the side effects caused by corona virus infection in the blood as the main cause. He said that the corona virus disintegrates the hemoglobin present in the patient's blood and increases the amount of iron content. In such a situation, due to weak immunity and increased amount of iron in the blood of the patient, the fungus of Mucor mycosis provides a favorable condition for rapid growth.