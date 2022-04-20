Elder Sister of Director AIIMS, Rishikesh Prof Shashi Prateek Passes Away

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Professor (Dr) Shashi Prateek, the elder sister of the Director AIMS , Rishikesh passed away untimely. She was 71 years old. Prof. Shashi Prateek was unwell from some time after suffering from covid and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh.

She has previously been the Head of the Department of Gynecology at Vardhman Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. Dr. Pratik was a covid warrior.

Pro. Shashi Prateek was medically trained from London and Sydney, despite receiving education abroad, she chose the path of medical service to the people of the country and served people throughout her life.

AIIMS Director Prof. Ravi Kant told that she was not only his elder sister, apart from this she was also a social thinker who had goodwill towards all.

Her cremation was done at Chandeshwar Ghat in Rishikesh. Her husband Prof. K. PS Malik is a well known ophthalmologist. Faculty members and, doctors of AIMS gave a tearful final farewell to Prof. Shashi.