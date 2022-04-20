Elder Brother Kills Younger Brother Over Property Dispute In UP

Moradabad: In a property dispute between two brothers, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha city vice-president Saurabh Sharma was killed by his elder brother Abhishek Sharma, in-charge of the district Bajrang Dal, here, police on Monday said.

Police said that the dispute between the brothers took lace at the accused factory in the city, where Abhishek hit his younger brother with some hard metal. Saurabh died on his way to the hospital.

The victim's wife Lilli Sharma, is the sister-in-law of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC Mukul Upadhaya, who has now joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Later, Lilli Sharma has lodged an FIR against her brother-in-law Abhishek Sharma and father-in-law, for this murder.

Both the brothers were in dispute over sharing of property for past couple of years. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)Akash Kulhari said that an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim's wife and effort were on to arrest the accused, who is on run. He too admitted that property dispute within the family was the reason for the crime. UNI