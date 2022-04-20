Elated, memorable moment, say nurses after administering 2nd COVID-19 jab to PM Modi

New Delhi: Sister Nisha Sharma, the nurse who administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said it was a memorable moment for her to meet the PM and vaccinate him.





Sister Sharma is from Punjab's Sangroor.



P Niveda, who had administered the first jab to the PM, assisted Sharma with the second one.

"I am the vaccinator who gave the first dose of the vaccine to the PM. Today, I got another opportunity to meet him and vaccinate him for the second time. I was elated," Niveda said.

"He spoke to us and we even clicked pictures with him," she added.

PM Modi took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Thursday morning.

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon," tweeted PM Modi.

Prime Minister took his first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN on March 1.

India, in a landmark achievement, has vaccinated over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now.

PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (ANI)