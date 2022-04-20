Elaborate Security For PM's Varanasi Visit Beginning Today

Varanasi: The temple city of Varanasi has turned into a fortress on the eve of the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Lok Sabha constituency from tomorrow, during which he will inaugurate several infrastructure projects, address public meetings and hold an interaction with Muslim women. The entire city has been sealed and security forces have been deployed at all the sensitive places. The Special Protection Group (SPG) have already taken the charge of the venues, where the Prime Minister is slated to visit. Central forces have been deployed for the security of the VVIPs at all the venues. UP Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel along with several state ministers and UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey would be present in Varanasi on both the days. Other union ministers like Railway Minister Piyush Goel and his deputy Manoj Sinha were also likely to be present in Varanasi. Officials here today said that after reaching Varanasi at around 1430 hours tomorrow, Mr Modi would inaugurate the second phase of a trade facilitation centre for weavers and handicraft workers in Baralalpur which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 200 crore. He will then head for the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) Ground, where he will inaugurate nearly 17 infrastructure projects, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge, both on river Ganga. Mr Modi will also distribute certificates to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and lay the foundation stone for nearly seven projects. The PM will also flag off the country's third Mahamana Express to run between Varanasi and Vododara( Gujarat) on the same day. He will then address a public meeting, followed by an interaction with a gathering of nearly 700 Muslim women at the DLW auditorium officials said. The Prime Minister is also likely to felicitate some madrassa students. Though in the evening there is a programme of Mr Modi to visit the famous Assi Ghat and participate in a 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme, it is yet to be confirmed. After a night stay at DLW guest house, on the next day, PM Modi will address a gathering of farmers in Rohaniya, on the outskirts of Varanasi. He will also distribute loan waiver certificates to some farmers, whose loans have been waived by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government. After addressing the farmers, he will leave for Delhi in the afternoon. Meanwhile , people of Varanasi are waiting for the Mahamana express train to be flagged off by the PM. The Mahamana Express with plush interiors — built under the 'Make in India' initiative — currently runs on two routes of Varanasi-New Delhi and Bhopal-Khajuraho. The new weekly train will run from Varanasi every Friday and from Vadodara every Wednesday. The 1,531-km journey between the two cities will take 27 hour 30 minutes at an average speed of 55.7 km/hr, railway sources here today said. The train has stops at Bharuch and Surat in Gujarat, Amalner and Bhusawal in Maharashtra, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni and Satna in Madhya Pradesh, and Chheoki in Uttar Pradesh. Some of the special features of the Mahamana trains include modular panels, ergonomically designed ladders for climbing to the upper berths, aesthetically appealing toilet modules with big mirror, platform washbasin, controlled discharged water tap, odour control system, exhaust fan, LED lights and dustbin inside the toilets. UNI