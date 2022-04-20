Ekta Kapoor takes up WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' to fight coronavirus

New Delhi: Producer Ekta Kapoor took up World Health Organisation's "Safe Hands Challenge" on Thursday and shared a video where she is seen demonstrating how to wash hands.

After being nominated by the Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, the 44-year-old producer accepted the challenge and shared a video on Twitter of washing her hands.

"I accept ur #SafeHandsChallenge@smritiirani!

I nominate@anitahasnandani@RheaKapoor@Roymouni@Divyanka_T! P.S due my ring bracelet filled hands it takes me a whole minute plus an additional layer of sanitizer! And don't mind d hair it's my quarantine look."

















Earlier on Tuesday, Deepika Padukone had taken the challenge as the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nominated her for the challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday Anushka Sharma too took up the challenge where she gave a detailed demonstration on how to wash your hands as directed by the WHO.

While sharing the routine of washing hands, the actor also made a point to save water, as amid the scare of maintaining good hygiene there are high chances of wasting water. (ANI)