Ekta Kapoor on a content release spree across platforms

New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor is currently riding high as she is juggling between multiple projects across various mediums.

Post the immense success of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ekta is currently creating buzz with her Television show 'Naagin'.

The filmmaker is all excited about her upcoming line up which is in collaboration with creative wizards Imtiaz Ali, Habib Faisal, Subhash Kapoor and Kamal Hasan.

Ekta's association with Imtiaz Ali for Laila Majnu is her third love story film after getting accolades for 'Ek Villain' and 'Lootera'.

Ekta has set a benchmark when it comes to daily soaps. The filmmaker has not just treated the audience with Television contents but has also ventured into films and digital industry.

Her latest domain being the digital platform, Ekta has tailor-made content for the online audience.

Ekta's next collaboration with Habib Faisal is for a web series called 'Home' starring Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Prasar. Going ahead with yet another web series Ekta is associating with filmmaker Subhash Kapoor for a web series on ALT Balaji called The Verdict which is based on Nanavati case.

Kamal Haasan's most awaited 'Vishawaroop 2's Hindi version will be released by Ekta Kapoor in north and western regions.

Touted as content czarina, Ekta Kapoor is undoubtedly the only female producer who has carved her niche in the industry with utmost excellence.

Ekta has set a benchmark when it comes to daily soaps. The filmmaker has not just treated the audience with Television contents but has also ventured into films and digital industry.

Ekta has been in the industry since she was only 19 years old and has achieved a milestone by herself.