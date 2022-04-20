Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera: What�s wrong between Baldev and Veera?

All the hopes and dreams post their wedding have been shattered with Nihaal�s death In the recent episode of Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, we saw how Baldev (Vishal Vashishtha) gets blamed for Nihaal�s murder. When Rajveer and the other cops catch him they beat him up mercilessly and torture him. Nonetheless, Veera (Digangana Suryavanshi) decides to marry him so that Ranvijay (Shivin Narang) doesn�t be a witness of the murder in court. Veera gets married to Baldev in a temple and shocks her entire family. Later at Baldev�s house, Veera tells him that she married him so that Ranvi doesn�t be a witness against him. This hurts Baldev and his heart breaks. As a result, he lashes out at Veera. Suddenly, Baldev gets extremely rude and starts misbehaving with Veera. He ill-treats her and throws challenges at her that he knows she will never be able to meet, but Veera still keeps trying. However, with repeated outbursts of Baldev, Veera starts suspecting that something is seriously wrong with him. She consults a doctor for help, who claims that Baldev is volatile and in shock of what happened in jail. Well Baldev on learning Veera�s visit to the doctor breaks down and cries bitterly. Will Veera be able to help Baldev? Will the couple ever start loving again? S