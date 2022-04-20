Ek Saal, Bura Misal Counter Slogan Of Mayawati Against Yogi

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has replied to the BJP's Ek Saal, Nai Misal' slogan on the first anniversary of the Yogi Adityanath government saying it should be ' Ek Saal, Bura Misal'.

'This BJP government has failed before the people in just one year of rule and it has been seen in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls. People have replied to the BJP about their claim in the bypolls as they have given them zero in their achievements," said Ms Mayawati.

In a statement here on Monday, the BSP president said that the BJP has failed to the expectation of the people and even in the urban local bodies poll, BJP lost from the ward of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The BJP won the 2017 assembly polls in the state by dividing the society of communal and caste lines. But now people have started realising their fault and were rejecting the BJP in the elections," she said.

Contradicting the claim of the chief minister that not a single communal riots occurred in this one year regime, Ms Mayawati, four time chief minister of UP, claimed that the CM was talking a total lie." Even if we don't count the smaller incidents but the communal riots in Kasganj triggered during the Republic day should not be forgotten by the BJP," she said. UNI