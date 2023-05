Beijing: Chinese state TV said at least 18 miners were killed due to excessive level of carbon monoxide in a coal mine in the southwestern Chinese megacity of Chongqing.

The accident occurred at about 5:00 pm (09:00 GMT) on Friday in the Yongchuan District, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

One person has been rescued. The search and rescue operation was on.

—UNI