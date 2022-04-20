Eight-Yr-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted, Killed

Bulandshahr: An eight-year-old boy was abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered in Khanpur area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava here said that the victim (Sameer) was missing since January 24.

When the family failed to locate him despite several attempts, his father Mustqeem lodged a report in the police station.

On January 26, the village Pradhan Irfan informed the police station about a boy's body lying in a semi-nude state in a sugarcane field, which was identified as that of Sameer.

The SP said investigations revealed that the boy's parents had visited New Delhi some time back where they met auto-driver Suresh Yadav and became friends with him.

Yadav had also started talking to the boy's mother on phone. He came to the Jadol village, along with a friend Sanjay Shukla, an Amethi resident, on January 24. The following day, Yadav went to Aurangabad town along with Sameer's mother for some work.

Meanwhile, Shukla kidnapped the boy and took him to a jungle where he raped and later murdered him after strangling him. He disposed of the body in a sugarcane field.

Police have arrested Sanjay Shukla and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. UNI