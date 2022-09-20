Eight-year-old raped in Lucknow, accused arrested

Lucknow: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, living as a tenant in the house of the victim, in the Gudamba police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.



The accused, identified as Vinod, 24, has been arrested.



The Gudamba police, releasing a video statement on the matter, said, "Two days after the abuse, the child complained of discomfort and pain in her private parts after which her parents took her to a doctor where the parents were told that the child had been raped. A complaint was lodged by the family with the police."



The child has been admitted to a hospital where her condition was said to be serious.



The accused has been arrested, a case has been filed against him, and an investigation is underway, said the police.

—IANS