    Eight-year-old raped in Lucknow, accused arrested

    The Hawk
    September20/ 2022

    Lucknow: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, living as a tenant in the house of the victim, in the Gudamba police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

    The accused, identified as Vinod, 24, has been arrested.

    The Gudamba police, releasing a video statement on the matter, said, "Two days after the abuse, the child complained of discomfort and pain in her private parts after which her parents took her to a doctor where the parents were told that the child had been raped. A complaint was lodged by the family with the police."

    The child has been admitted to a hospital where her condition was said to be serious.

    The accused has been arrested, a case has been filed against him, and an investigation is underway, said the police.

    —IANS 

