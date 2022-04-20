Eight Union Ministers To Be Part Of UP Govt's Ganga Yatra

Lucknow: Eight Union ministers will take part in the Uttar Pradesh government''s five-day Ganga Yatra, which will begin on January 27, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

Besides the central ministers, ministers in-charge of districts in Uttar Pradesh will also participate in the Yatra, which will conclude in Kanpur on January 31, he said.

There will be two routes of the Yatra. The first will be Bijnor to Kanpur and the second, Ballia to Kanpur, the spokesman said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan will be present in Bijnor on January 27, he said.

The spokesman said Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, State Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will attend the event on its first day in Ballia.

On January 28, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Union ministers Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will take part in the event. On January 29, state Cabinet ministers Suresh Khanna and Brajesh Pathak, and Union Minister Prahlad Patel will be present, he said. Maurya along with Union Minister Babul Supriyo will take part in the event also on January 30. The spokesman said Adityanath will join BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and Union Minister Narendra Tomar for the Yatra on January 29. On January 30, Dinesh Sharma and Union Minister Smriti Irani will be present, he said. PTI