Eight More COVID-19 Fatalities In UP, Toll 283; 411 Fresh Cases Push State's Tally To 10,947

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported eight more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 283, while 411 fresh cases pushed the state''s infection count to 10,947, officials said.

There are 4,320 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 6,344 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Prasad said 13,236 tests were done on Sunday, which is so far the highest in a day. The target has been fixed to increase the testing capacity to 15,000 per day, he added. He said there was an urgent need for people, especially in urban areas, to strictly follow the coronavirus protocol to prevent themselves from the infection as the lockdown restrictions are being eased. Most of the cases being presently reported are from western districts of the state like those of Meerut division and, therefore, the need of the hour is that people living in cities should be more careful, Prasad said. PTI