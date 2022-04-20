Eight killed in two shootings in Hanau, Germany

Frankfurt: Eight people were killed in the two shooting attacks in the western German city of Hanau on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to an earlier statement from the police, shots were fired at two different locations in Hanau around 10pm local time. A dark-colored vehicle fled the first crime scene, Xinhua reported.

A large-scale search for the perpetrators is underway, the police said.

The Hessenschau regional broadcaster reported that the two shootings happened at two different shisha bars in the city.

Hanau is about 20 km east of Frankfurt, with a population of about 100,000.

—UNI