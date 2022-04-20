Eight Killed In Separate Road Accidents Due To Fog In UP

Lucknow: At least eight people were killed and sevral others were injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy fog on Monday .

A report from Ferozabad said that two people were killed when their car was hit by an unknown vehicle on the Agra- Lucknow expressway. The accident occurred when the people were standing by the car under Nasirpur police station area and were changing tyre of their car. The deceased were on their way to Rae Bareli from Delhi.

In another accident, two people travelling on an auto were killed and two others were injured when it was crushed by a government bus in Aliganj area of Etah district.

Police said that the accident occurred near Jishukpur village due to dense fog. Later the irate villagers blocked the highway to protest over the accident. A report from Mainpur said that two people ridin on a motorcycle were crushed to death by an unknown vehicle near Thorba village under Auncha police station area while in Hapur, a youth was killed while his sister was critically injured when their motorcycle was hit by a van under Garhmukteshwar police station area on Meerut road. The van driver has been arrested. Meanwhile, a report from Kanpur said that a truck crushed a motorcycle in which the rider was killed on the spot in Ghatampur area on the National highway. Later villagers blocked the highway in protest against the accident. UNI