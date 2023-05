Kabul: Eight civilians were killed and two others were injured in a roadside mine blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province on Wednesday morning.

Tolo news quoted provincial police confirming that the incident took place in Nahr-e-Saraj district of the southern province after a motor vehicle struck a roadside mine.

The police declared all the blast victims to be members of one family and the victims included women and children.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast till now.

UNI