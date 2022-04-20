Eight killed in Indianapolis shooting

Washington: Eight people were killed a FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis on late Thursday, police said.

The person who opened fire died by suicide, WRTV broadcaster reported, quoting the police spokesperson Genae Cook.

According to Indianapolis police spokesperson, several people were also injured in the incident, who were rushed to hospital. At least one of them is in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, FedEx issued a statement, saying it was aware of the 'tragic shooting' at the Indianapolis facility. "We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities," it said.

—UNI